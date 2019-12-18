Strong action by Indian Army: Two Pakistan commandos killed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: Two Pakistani commandoes were killed after the Indian Army foiled a BAT action along the Line of Control.

The action by the Pakistan army's Border Action Force (BAT) was foiled by the Indian Army in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. An Indian Army jawan was also martyred after he was hit by a bullet in the encounter.

The incident took place after the Pakistan army launched an unprovoked offensive at the Indian post in Nathua Ka Tibba in the Sunderbani sector. The Indian Army gave a fitting reply, forcing the Pakistani forces to retreat. The strong response by India led to the killing of two Special Service Group Commandos of the Pakistan army. The same was also confirmed based on the intercepts picked up on the Pakistan side.

The Indian Army has been on a high state of alert following the enhanced infiltration attempts being made by the Pakistan terrorists. The Pakistan army on the other hand has resorted to numerous cease fire violations in a bid to provide cover fire to its terrorists waiting to infiltrate.