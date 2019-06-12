  • search
    'Stripped, urinated in mouth': UP railway cops thrash journalist

    Lucknow, June 12: In a horrific incident, a journalist in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli was beaten up on camera by a group of GRP personnel while covering a train derailment near Dhimanpura.

    The incident comes amid furore over the arrest of journalists on charges of "defaming" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The journalist has been identified as Amit Sharma of News 24. Reportedly, the scribe was punched, slapped and abused by a group of policemen as he pleaded with them to stop.

    According to ANI, the journalist associated with a news channel, said, "They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera and it fell down. When I picked it up they hit and abused me. I was locked up, stripped and they urinated in my mouth."

    4 passengers on Kerala Express die in UP of 'unbearable' heat: Report

    The journalist was reportedly dragged to the Government Railway Police (GRP) police station in Shamli and put behind the bars. He remained detained for the night while an order has been issued to release him on Wednesday.

    SHO Rakesh Kumar and constable Sunil Kumar have been suspended and sent to the police lines for their actions.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
