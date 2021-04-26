Stricter curbs to be held in Tamil Nadu from today amid surge in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: US to send raw material 'urgently required' by Indian vaccine makers

Chennai, Apr 26: In what comes as a recent development, the new restrictions that are announced by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state will come into effect from today (April 26).

According to the fresh guidelines, beauty parlours, salons, spas, and barbershops will remain closed with exemption to takeaways in hotels, restaurants, and tea shops.

All places of worship will also be closed for the public from April 26.

The State government has also capped the number of people at wedding ceremonies to a maximum of 50 people and 25 people will be allowed to remain present at funerals.

Except for Puducherry, passengers from other states need to apply for e-pass through the government portal.

Earlier, the state government had announced several restrictions, including a night curfew, a ban on tourists at hill stations, and a total lockdown on Sundays, with an exemption for essential services. The night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and Sunday lockdown will continue.

Tamil Nadu recorded 14,842 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 9,142 recoveries and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours and active cases stand at 1,00,668.

What is open and what will be closed:

a. Malls, large standalone shops, and shopping complexes will remain closed on all weekdays.

b Theatres, bars, gyms, recreation clubs, auditoriums, and conference halls will also be closed down on weekdays.

c. TASMAC liquor outlets will be allowed to function but bars attached to liquor shops will not be allowed to operate.

d. Grocery shops and vegetable outlets are allowed to function.

e. Departmental stores without air conditioners will also be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity.

f. Guests in hotels and lodges will only be able to have their meals in their respective rooms, and restaurants will not be allowed to function but takeaways are allowed.

g. Beauty parlours and spas in all municipalities will be closed down.