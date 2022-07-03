YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Strategic bridge at India-China border in Arunachal washed away in flash flood: Report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 03: A Bailey bridge, connecting two strategic locations in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, was washed away in a flash flood, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The bridge over Oyong river near Kororu village connected Koloring, the district headquarters, with Damin -- a vital link at the India-China border, he said.

    BRO's Project Arunank Chief Engineer Brig Anirudh S Kanwar said the bridge on the Koloriang-Huri road, about a km from Lee, was washed away by the flash flood on Saturday.

    The impact was so massive that only a panel of the bridge could be seen 100 metres downstream, he said.

    "All necessary manpower and machines have been mobilised to undertake the task on priority by the 119 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 756 BRTF under Project Arunank to restore it. The officer commanding of 119 RCC, Roshan, and platoon commander Major Mohit Kumar are working at the site," he said.

    Kurung Kumey's additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ocean Gao said that he has assured all possible help for the early restoration of the road link.

    Comments

    More INDO CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    indo china

    Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 21:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X