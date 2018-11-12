Stop or we will ban you, SC tells BJP leader Upadhyay while rejecting PIL

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Supreme Court had some harsh words for Delhi BJP leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, while dismissing a petition filed by him.

Upadhyay had sought a direction from the SC to limit the donations to political parties. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul, visibly furious with the number of PILs being filed by Upadhyay said, if he does not stop, they would consider banning him.

The Bench expressed its displeasure while stating that he was being mindlessly prolific in filing PILs. The Bench warned that it may consider banning him from filing PILs if he did not stop. The court while making these observations rejected his petition.

Upadhyay has filed several PILs in the SC. Some of his PILs include a challenge to Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He had also filed a petition that sought a ban on lawmakers from practising as lawyers. This petition was rejected last month by the Supreme Court.