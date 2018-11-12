  • search

Stop or we will ban you, SC tells BJP leader Upadhyay while rejecting PIL

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The Supreme Court had some harsh words for Delhi BJP leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, while dismissing a petition filed by him.

    Stop or we will ban you, SC tells BJP leader Upadhyay while rejecting PIL
    Ashwini Upadhyay

    Also Read | No early hearing in Ram Temple matter as SC rejects plea

    Upadhyay had sought a direction from the SC to limit the donations to political parties. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul, visibly furious with the number of PILs being filed by Upadhyay said, if he does not stop, they would consider banning him.

    The Bench expressed its displeasure while stating that he was being mindlessly prolific in filing PILs. The Bench warned that it may consider banning him from filing PILs if he did not stop. The court while making these observations rejected his petition.

    Also Read | Manipur encounters: Plea for recusal of judges rejected by Supreme Court

    Upadhyay has filed several PILs in the SC. Some of his PILs include a challenge to Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He had also filed a petition that sought a ban on lawmakers from practising as lawyers. This petition was rejected last month by the Supreme Court.

    Read more about:

    supreme court ashwini upadhyay petition rejected

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue