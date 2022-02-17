Stop mocking them: Sena MP hits at Channi for bhaiya jibe

Vote for Yogi or be bulldozed: BJP MLA gets EC notice for 'threatening voters' in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: Criticism continues to pour in after Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi asked the people not to let bhaiyas enter the state of Punjab.

Shiv Sena MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that migrants come as cheap labour, service providers, lawmakers, business and bureaucrats and they contribute to the economy of the states. Political leaders should stop mocking them, she also said.

"Political parties have failed the people of UP &Bihar that is why those who have a choice they migrate. Just like Indians wanting to go abroad. Successive governments couldn't give them opportunities&jobs. But when they are in other states they are contributors to their economy," Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Twitter.

She also added, look around you, they are your unorganised labour and sometimes your cheap labour, they are your service providers, they are your businessmen, they are your entrepreneurs, your lawmakers, your bureaucrats. More importantly, they are Indians. Stop mocking them.

"Day after her brother sermonized us on diversity and 'spirit of India', albeit brazenly ignoring North East, Smt Priyanka Gandhi is seen cheering Punjab CM Sri Charanji S Channi on his despicable comments against people of Bihar and UP! Hypocrisy & politics of tukde tukde at best!" Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said in a tweet.

Days after her brother sermonized us on diversity & 'spirit of India', albeit brazenly ignoring North East, Smt Priyanka Gandhi is seen cheering Punjab CM Sri Charanjit S Channi on his despicable comments against people of Bihar & UP!



Hypocrisy & politics of tukde tukde at best! pic.twitter.com/U8SrqclkOe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

The viral video shows Priyanka Gandhi cheering when Channi appealed to the people not to let the Bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi enter Punjab.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:52 [IST]