Stop media reporting of oral observations: EC moves Madras High Court

Mumbai, Apr 30: The Election Commission has moved the Madras High Court to restrain the media from reporting on oral observations, days after the court remarked that officials might be booked murder charges for failing to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocol during election rallies.

The Election Commission in its petition said it is aggrieved with media report of the Madras High Court's oral observations that it is "singularly responsible for the situation prevalent today" and that the Election Commission should face murder charges.

"These reports have tarnished the image of the Election Commission of India as an independent constitutional agency that is entrusted with the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections," said the poll body.

The EC went on to say, "no one must be permitted to report on the proceedings of this Court that are not borne out by the record, especially when the detailed order is made available by the Court."

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the stinging observation on a public interest writ from Karur AIADMK candidate and Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar.

The petition sought directions to authorities to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking effective steps and proper arrangements with Covid-19 protocols.