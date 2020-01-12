  • search
    Stones hurled at BJP's pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand, police use teargas

    By PTI
    |

    Giridih, Jan 12: Stones were hurled at a pro-CAA rally organised by the BJP in Jharkhand on Sunday, prompting police to lob teargas shells to control the situation, officials said.

    The incident happened at Padam Chowk area when BJP workers from six assembly constituencies of the district took out the procession in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Representational Image

    "Some anti-social elements pelted stones on a procession of the BJP. Few policemen and some of those participating in the rally suffered minor injuries, forcing police to use teargas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Surendra Jha said.

    Giridih's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha reached the spot and is camping there, along with the SP.

    Taking part in the rally, former BJP state unit president Ravindra Rai told reporters that the CAA was not against any citizen of India.

    J'Khand: JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato set to be become Speaker of House

    "The CAA is for the minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have taken refuge in the country after fleeing persecution. They should be given citizenship. But the opposition is spreading confusion over the issue. No Indian should be worried about the CAA," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 21:18 [IST]
