STF Kolkata taking help of CFSL to retrieve data from seized pen drives, laptop and phones

The Special Task Force (STF) is taking the help of Central Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve data from the seized mobile phones, pen drives, and laptops recovered from the arrested Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT - a Bangladeshi front of the Al-Qaeda.)

The STF feel that a lot of information can be retrieved from the pen drives, laptop and mobile phones that would immensely aid investigations. The pen drives, laptop, and phones are being sent to the CFSL.

Meanwhile, the rented house of arrested Monotosh Dey alias Mona Da (46 years) at Dakshinpara, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas was raided by an STF team following interrogation of Dey.

Dey is an illegal arms dealer. A 9mm handgun, a single shot, live ammunition was recovered from his house along with a packet of powdery substance, maps of the Indo-Bangladesh border area and a diary.

The packet of powdery substance will also be sent to the CSFL to test whether it is explosive substance.

Investigations have further revealed that Dey had visited Bangladesh 5 times in six months with arms consignments. STYF sleuths believe that ABT is his main client.

Incidentally the STF on November 21 had arrested Samsad Mia alias Tanvir alias Saiful alias Tushar Biswas (26 years) is a resident of Katashola, Moinpur, Sunamgunj, Shylet, Bangladesh; Rizaul Islam alias Riyaz alias Sumon (25 years) of Kasimnagar, Kapilmoni Panchayat, Khulna, Bangladesh and Monotosh Dey alias Mona Da (46 years) of Kholapota, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

While Samsad Mia (Tanvir) and Rizaul Islam are allegedly Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operatives, Monotesh Dey is an arms dealer.

On November 24, Mohammad Sahadat Hossain was arrested by the STF from in front of Jagat Talkies (cinema hall) located on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road, Sealdah, Kolkata.

A manhunt has also been launched for Sajol Ahmed and Nayan Gazi, both ABT operatives from Bangladesh.

