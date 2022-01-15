Stay there: Akhilesh on Yogi fighting from Gorakhpur

New Delhi, Jan 15: After the BJP said that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath would contest from Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the decision.

I like that the BJP has already sent him to Gorakhpur. He should stay there. There is no need for him to come from there, Yadav said. He said that earlier the BJP had said that he would fight from Ayodhya or Mathura or Prayagraj. Now see what has happened, he further added.

Yadav and Yogi have been locked in a bitter spat over the past couple of weeks. On the statements by Bhim Army chief, Chandrasekhar Azad, Yadav said that he had met him yesterday and said that he would contest. I gave him Ghaziabad and Rampur Maniharan after speaking with the Lok Dal. He then came after talking to someone and said he cannot fight. Who conspired and whose phone was that, Yadav asked.

Yadav also said that he will not take any more leaders from other parties into the Samajwadi Party. We sacrificed a lot to bring people together, but now there is no scope to take anyone he said.

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 15:20 [IST]