Stay on Rafale deal: SC to hear plea next week

Written By:
    New Delhi, Sep 5: The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a stay on the Rafale deal. The petition filed by advocate, M L Sharma sought a stay on the India-France Rafale deal.

    The court said that the matter would be listed and heard next week.

    Rafale deal is a defence agreement signed between the governments of India and France to purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts in fly-away condition as a part of upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment.

    Rafale fighter aircraft is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) is manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

    Indian Air Force had advanced a proposal to buy 126 fighter aircraft in August 2007 and floated a tender and an invitation was sent to various aviation companies to participate for the bidding process.

