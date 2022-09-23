'Stay cautious': India issues advisory for Indian nationals in Canada

International news brief: World leaders joined US in seeking reforms in UNSC and more

New Delhi, Sep 23: Following a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada, India on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students from India asking them to remain cautious and vigilant.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)said, that Indian nationals and students from India in Canada are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

"In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," said the MEA.

The MEA asked the Indian nationals in Canada to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa. "Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in."

The MEA said that the registration would enable the Indian authorities to connect with Indian citizens in the event of an emergency.

The statement said that the MEA and High Commission in Canada took these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action.

The MEA has repeated that the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.

It's to be recalled that a prominent Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised recently with anti-India slogans scribbled on the walls of the temple. The Indian mission condemned the incident and took up the issue with the Canadian authorities urging them to take prompt action on the culprits.

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 15:00 [IST]