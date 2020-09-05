Status quo ante says India, not an inch of land should be lost says China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: While India made it clear that it wants complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control, China has said that it is not ready to ready to lose even an inch of land.

Singh made it clear to General Wei Fenghe said that the responsibility of the ongoing tension lies entirely with India.

The Indian delegation strongly objected to the fresh attempt made by China to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. The delegation insisted on the resolution through talks.

The Indian side said that there should be restoration of status quo ante at all friction points in Eastern Ladakh.

Hours before the talks, Singh, in his address at the SCO ministerial meet, said peace and security in the region demands a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect for international rules.

Singh's comments in the presence of the Chinese defence minister was seen as a veiled message to China over the border row in eastern Ladakh.

In his address, Singh referred to the Second World War and said its memories teach the globe the "follies of aggression" of one state upon another that brings "destruction" to all.

"Peaceful stable and secure region of SCO member states, which is home to over 40 per cent of the global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other's interest and peaceful resolution of differences," Singh said.

Singh also said that the two sides should avoid taking measures that may escalate or complicate the situation. He also insisted that differences should not turn into disputes and bilateral military relations should be brought back on the right track as soon as possible.

China's news agency, Xinhua reported that Singh during the meeting hoped that the two sides would adopt a responsible attitude and fully disengage front line forces as soon as possible. The report also said that Wei had said that recently the relations between the two countries and the two militaries have been seriously affected by the border issue and that was important for the two defence ministers to have a face to face and candid exchange of views on relevant issues. The news report also said that the cause and truth of current tension on the China-India border are very clear and the responsibility lies with the Indian side. Not an inch of China's territory should be lost. The Chinese military has the resolve, capability and confidence to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wei also said.

He further said that both sides should earnestly implement the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides should stay committed to resolving the issue through dialogue and consultation. He also hoped that the Indian side would strictly abide by the series of agreements reached and effectively strengthen the control over front-line troops and refrain from provocations.

The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of China-India relations and regional peace and stability, make joint efforts to meet each other halfway, cool down the current situation as soon as possible and safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas, Wei said at the meeting.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma were part of the Indian delegation at the talks that began at around 9:30 pm(IST) at a prominent hotel in Moscow following a request from Gen. Wei.

"The meeting between Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow is over. The meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes," Singh's office tweeted.