YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Statue of Equality: Budget, height, timings, location - All you need to know about Sri Ramanujacharya statue i

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a 216-foot tall statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad on Saturday.

    The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

    Statue of Equality: Budget, height, timings, location - All you need to know about Sri Ramanujacharya statue in Hyderabad

    The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

    It is mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

    The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

    During the programme, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased. Prime Minister will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    statue hyderabad narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 8:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X