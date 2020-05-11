States should decide on red, green, orange zones: Amarinder urges PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 11: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged that states need to be given greater flexibility in micro-planning as part of a carefully planned exit strategy, encompassing both COVID-19 containment and a defined path of economic revival.

During video conference with PM Modi, the chief minister pitched for extension of the lockdown but with a carefully crafted strategy, backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the states, to save lives and secure livelihood.

