States must compensate victims of cow vigilantism: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said all states are under an obligation to compensate victims of Cow vigilantism violence cases. The next date of hearing has been set for 31st October.

Hearing the matter of murdered dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, the apex court also said victims in such cases need to be compensated.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka and UP states have filed their compliance reports today. The apex court has asked others to file soon.

Pehlu Khan was lynched by alleged cow vigilantes in April this year when he was transporting cattle with his sons from Nuh in Haryana to Jaipur in Rajasthan.

A few days back, the Rajasthan police gave a clean chit to six accused who were named and identified by Khan before he died.

In the last hearing, the apex court had directed all state governments to appoint a senior police officer as a nodal officer in each district to ensure that incidents of cow vigilantism are prevented and dealt with effectively.

The central government had said that it does not support cow vigilantism and it was for the states to crack down on such self-styled groups.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a spate of violence across India linked to the cow, saying killing in the name of cow worship was not acceptable.

OneIndia News