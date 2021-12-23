State wise list of curbs amid Omicron scare ahead of Christmas, New Year

New Year: Amid Omicron scare, Mumbai civic chief tells people to adhere to norms strictly

New Delhi, Dec 23: With several cases of Omicron being reported across the country, several states have imposed curbs ahead of Christmas and New Year in a bid to control crowds.

Karnataka, Maharashtra are among the states which have imposed curbs until January 2 2022. Let us take a look at the states that have imposed curbs.

Delhi:

What are the curbs imposed in Delhi for Christmas and New Year:

No Christmas and New Year gatherings can take place in Delhi.

Will bars and restaurants function in Delhi?

Bars and restaurants will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

What are the rules for marriage related gatherings?

A maximum of 200 people only will be allowed in marriage related gatherings.

What are the rules for social, political, religious and cultural related gatherings?

All social, political, religious and cultural related gatherings are prohibited through the NCT of Delhi.

Maharashtra:

Can programmes be organised in Mumbai?

Residents will need a permit from the BMC for any programme and event that has 200 or more invitations. Local ward officers will send representatives to check if COVID-19 related rules are being followed strictly at an event that has 200 or more people.

What are the rules for programmes at closed indoor halls?

Closed indoor halls can operate at 50 per cent of their total capacity

What are the rules for open-to-sky venues?

Open-to-sky venues can operate only at 25 per cent of its total capacity.

Haryana:

What are the rules to enter malls, restaurants in Haryana?

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people cannot enter public places like grain markets, malls and restaurants.

What are the rules for government offices?

Individuals including government servants are not permitted to enter government offices unless they are fully vaccinated.

Karnataka:

What are the rules in Karnataka relating to gatherings?

During the New Year celebrations, restaurants and clubs will allow only 50 per cent seating capacity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed.

Can special events be organised?

No special events, Disk Jockeys will be allowed in the celebrations. These restrictions will remain in effect between December 30 and January 2.

