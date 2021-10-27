YouTube
    State assembly by-elections: 77 crorepatis in the fray

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 27: Four out of the 26 candidates contesting the by-elections on October 30 have declared pending criminal cases against them.

    There are 4(15%) candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of these, 1(4%) has declared serious criminal cases against himself, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

    7(27%) candidates are crorepatis. The average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs. 4.97 crores. There are 11 candidates who have declared liabilities. Out of 26 candidates, 4 are women, the report said.

    State Assembly bye-elections:

    Affidavits of 235 out of 239 candidates who are contesting in Assembly Bye-elections 2021 have been analyzed.

    There are 44(19%) candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of these, 36(15%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    77(33%) candidates are crorepatis.

    The average assets per candidate contesting in the Assembly bye-election is Rs. 2.99 crores.

    There are 93 candidates who have declared liabilities.

    Out of 235 candidates, 18 are women.

    Read more about:

    criminal cases bypolls

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 13:47 [IST]
