  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020 Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Starting Jan 26, reciting preamble in schools mandatory

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 22: Starting January 26, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to compulsorily read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies, state minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.

    Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

    Starting Jan 26, reciting preamble in schools mandatory

    "Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26," the school education minister, who is a Congress MLA, told reporters here.

    Students will read out the preamble every day after morning prayers, the minister said.

    A government resolution (GR) about reading the preamble during school assemblies was issued in February 2013 when the Congress-NCP government was in power.

    Govt considering making Marathi compulsory in all schools till class 10

    As per the circular dated January 21, 2020, the old GR was not being implemented.

    The move to make students read out the preamble to Constitution comes at a time when largescale protests are being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the likely National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    The Congress is one of the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government along with the NCP.

    Many Congress leaders have said that the "unconstitutional" CAA will not be allowed in Maharashtra.

    More SCHOOLS News

    Read more about:

    schools maharashtra mandatory

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 7:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue