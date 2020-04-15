Starting April 20 govt offices to re-open with senior staff

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: Central Ministries and department and their subordinate offices will start functioning from April 20 with 100 per cent attendance. This would be for officials in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above. 33 per cent of the rest of the staff are to be present in their offices as per the new relaxation norms that were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The notification, however, says that the ministries like Health and Family Welfare, Defence and government arms like the Food Corporation of India will begin functioning with full strength.

After lockdown guidelines, a strict follow up note by MHA to states

These relaxations are however not applicable in areas designated as containment zones by the states and Union Territories. In the States and UTs, departments like the police, home guard, fire department, prisons, municipal bodies, civil defence, will function with 100 per cent attendance without restrictions.

The MHA directive says that the states cannot further dilute these relaxations which are allowed subject to a place which is observing strict lockdown restrictions. Social distancing and other health protocols are to be maintained, the Centre has said.

The Centre has also said that those staff engaged in maintaining zoos, nurseries, wildlife management in forests, watering plantation, fire-fighting in forests, patrolling are to be resumed as per the new guidelines.

At the district levels, the civil administration offices will be functioning with restricted staff. Group A and B officials in states are required to attend office as per requirement.

MHA guidelines on movement of persons in private vehicles during lockdown

Group C and lower down the level officials are required to be present in office in 33 per cent of the strength. The delivery of public services is to be ensured and the staff required for the same must be deployed there.