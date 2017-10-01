Stardom alone will not get you success in politics: Rajinikanth takes jibe at Kamal

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday took a jibe at actor Kamal Haasan saying mere stardom is not enough to succeed in politics.

Speaking at the inauguration of the memorial of legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan in Chennai, Rajinikanth said that mere stardom, fame and money were not enough to succeed in politics, adding that it was something else that is needed to succeed in politics. The event was attended by actor Kamal Haasan and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam.

"Kamal would have told me what it is had I asked him two months ago. Today, he says he will show me if I come with him," he added.

"Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan taught his followers a valuable lesson in politics", said Rajinikanth. Sivaji Ganesan, who had stood and lost in his own constituency, proved that fame and money alone were not enough to succeed in politics.

Kamal Haasan did not respond to Rajinikanth's jibes during his speech.

Kamal said, "Sivaji Ganesan is an actor who transcended state, national and continental boundaries. Even if I had not become an actor, I would have been at this event as a film buff. Nobody could have stopped me from coming here today."

Kamal went on to add that he was one of the thousands of actors trying desperately to adhere to the standards set by Sivaji Ganesan.

This is the first time that the two actors, who have both hinted at taking a political plunge, shared a stage with members of the state Cabinet after Haasan attacked the ruling AIADMK on issues such as corruption and the spread of dengue.

