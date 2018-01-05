Standing Committee report on transport raps 'attitude of IndiGo airlines staff'

The report submitted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport raised the issue of condescending attitude airlines staff, especially Indigo airlines. The report discussed improving consumers satisfaction of airlines.

The panel on transport, tourism, and culture, report titled 'Issues Related to Improving Consumers' Satisfaction of Airlines' took into account the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest. Also, incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behaviour by airlines staff were deliberated in the report.

While narrating some of the incidents of misbehaviour in airlines, especially in Indigo, the majority of the Committee Members opined that the attitude of airlines staff is very condescending, often uncooperative and on many occasions, downright rude. Indigo airlines was singled out for its employees' 'misbehaviour' after its staff manhandled a passenger last year.

Further, The panel headed by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien noticed reports of some private airlines creating long queues at the check-in counters to delay the process of check-in so that passengers miss their scheduled flights. This compels them to buy tickets at exorbitant prices to travel on the next available flight.

OneIndia News