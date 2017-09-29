Elphinstone Road station stampede: 22 dead, 30 injured, high level probe ordered

Stampede on Elphinstone road footover bridge, 15 dead, 30 injured | Oneindia News

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered a high level enquiry into the stampede at Elphinstone railway station in which 22 people were killed, including four women, and 30 others injured on Friday.

Piyush Goyal, who is on his way to the stampede spot, ordered a high level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer of Western Railways.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde announced compensation of 5 Lakhs each to kin of those dead. He also said that state Govt will bear medical expenses of injured.

Mumbai: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal & Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde reach KEM Hospital

The stampede took place at around 11 am. Reports suggest that heavy rains triggered the stampede. Accident relief and medical equipment have been made available for affected people. The injured have been taken to KEM hospital.

Dr Pravin Bangar, Senior Medical Officer at KEM Hospital, said 15 people were declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, a shortage of blood in KEM Hospital has been reported. The hospital requested for B negative and AB negative blood groups.

Anil Saxena, DG PR, Railway, confirmed the death of 22 people and 27 injured.

NDRF team has reached the spot for rescue operation.

Mumbai Elphonstone tragedy Helpline numbers: 022- 24136051, 24107020, 24131419

Helpline numbers: Churchgate station- 22039840, Mumbai Central station- 23051665 and Elphinstone Road station- 24301614

Three dead, more than 20 injured in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the death of 22 people. PM assured that the situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored.

My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured. — Narendra Modi

Niket Kaushik, GRP Commissioner, said "Of the injured 20 people have serious injuries, rest have minor injuries. Can't comment more right now."

Of the injured 20 people have serious injuries, rest have minor injuries. Can't comment more right now: Niket Kaushik,GRP Commissioner

Railway officials said that the stampede occurred to due overcrowding and heavy rainfall. "It is not a bridge collapse. Both the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) are on the spot,'' said a senior railway official.

Elphinstone Road is a railway station on the Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway in Mumbai. The station has two platforms, on which only slow trains halt. A footbridge links Elphinstone to Parel station on the Central Line.

In a video shared on social media, people can be seen clambering on the bridge.

this is parel / elphinston bridge. We heard People died due to stampede ?

