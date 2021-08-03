YouTube
    'Stamped Underwear, smell test for gym members: Chandigarh Lake Club rules leave netizen in splits

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Bizarre rules issued by Chandigarh Lake Club urging gym enthusiasts to get their underwear stamped and a smell test has left netizens in splits.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Chandigarh Lake Club located in Sector-1 of the city has welcomes fitness enthusiasts with a new set of rules, which has now gone massively viral on social media.

    An image of the notice was shared by journalist Arshdeep Sandhu on Twitter which has now been deleted.

    Some of the other rules say, the use of only 'permitted bad words', and the need to 'shave your legs' if one plans to wear shorts.

    Anmol Deep, a trainer said the notice wasn't issued by the authorities at the Lake Club. It could be mischief by someone, he said.

    "We didn't issue this. Somebody must have done this mischief as we remain closed on Monday, we're checking CCTV footage to find out," the trainer said.

