'Stamped Underwear, smell test for gym members: Chandigarh Lake Club rules leave netizen in splits

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: Bizarre rules issued by Chandigarh Lake Club urging gym enthusiasts to get their underwear stamped and a smell test has left netizens in splits.

Chandigarh Lake Club located in Sector-1 of the city has welcomes fitness enthusiasts with a new set of rules, which has now gone massively viral on social media.

An image of the notice was shared by journalist Arshdeep Sandhu on Twitter which has now been deleted.

Some of the other rules say, the use of only 'permitted bad words', and the need to 'shave your legs' if one plans to wear shorts.

Anmol Deep, a trainer said the notice wasn't issued by the authorities at the Lake Club. It could be mischief by someone, he said.

"We didn't issue this. Somebody must have done this mischief as we remain closed on Monday, we're checking CCTV footage to find out," the trainer said.

My reaction was logical...

* who was going to do the smell check ..? And how? Where would they sniff ?

* Who was checking the "approved underwear? @vani_mehrotra https://t.co/Am6YOEwhYH — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) August 3, 2021

Rules of Chandigarh Lake club

-approved and stamped undergarments

-no smelly socks

-no foul body odour, smell test to be done

-shaven legs

-only permitted bad words to be used



Wondering condition of the person who will check all these. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/5SsAk39TFs — Sapna Madan / सपना मदान (@sapnamadan) August 3, 2021

Clubs ad for hiring a Club Inspector!

" Wanted gym inspector, qualifications any, salary as per qualifications.

Job profile, Smell body & socks of members, shave legs if hair more than 1 mm, check grunts & gaalis are as per approved standards, check undergarments & stamp them😂 https://t.co/Q3iSkzgYuD — mikimalik (@Cloudyskies1205) August 3, 2021