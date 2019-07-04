Stalin's son Udhayanidhi set to be DMK youth wing state secretary

Chennai, July 04: DMK President MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi is likely to be elevated as the new secretary of the party's youth wing on Thursday. If elevated Udhayanidhi will be the third youth wing secretary of the party after MK Stalin and former minister Vellakoil Saminathan.

Udhayanidhi, who has acted in several films besides owning a film production and distribution firm, was one of the star campaigners for the DMK in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Though he does not hold any position within the DMK, the actor campaigned for almost all candidates of the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, including his aunt Kanimozhi.

Udhayanidhi is the eldest and only son of Stalin.