Stalin announces Rs 20 lakh solatium to kin of soldier killed in J&K

Chennai, Aug 11: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of three soldiers and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

The three soldiers laid down their lives fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir early on August 11.

Governor Ravi said the nation would always be indebted and grateful for their devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice they made for the country.

Expressing grief, Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families of three soldiers.

One of them, D Lakshmanan belongs to Tamil Nadu's Madurai District. The Chief Minister announced that he has ordered a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Lakshmanan, a rifleman, who was killed in action.