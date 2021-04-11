Stalemate continues along LAC as India-China fail to reach pact on disengagement

New Delhi, Apr 11: The stalemate continues along the Line of Actual Control at easter Ladakh after the military commanders of India and China failed to reach a consensus.

On Friday, the military commanders of both sides held a meeting that began at 10.30 am and ended at 11.30 pm. The Chinese side did not agree to pull back troops at patrolling posts 15, 17 and 17A in the Hot Springs-Gogra-Kongka La areas.

On Saturday a statement from India said that both sides agreed to resolve issues. "It was highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider deescalation forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement read.

"The two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols," a statement by the Defence Ministry read.

Sources tell OneIndia that the next round of talks would take place after consulting with the political leadership. The talks did not go as planned and several unresolved issues remain. However, it is important to keep talking and find solutions at the earliest, the source also said.

Last month, India said that it expects China to work with it through the existing bi-lateral consultation mechanisms between their diplomats and military commanders to ensure early completion of the disengagement process in the remaining areas in easter Ladakh to allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces.

At the 10th round of the senior commanders'' meeting last month, India is learnt to have insisted on a faster disengagement process in areas such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang to defuse tension in the region.