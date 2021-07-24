Stadium-sized asteroid to fly past earth today; Check details here

Asteroid bigger than Boeing 747 to collide with Earth’s orbit On Oct 7; Will it be dangerous?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 24: In a recent development, a stadium-sized asteroid is heading towards the Earth, NASA scientists have called it extremely dangerous. It is reportedly said that the asteroid is expected to fly past the earth today (July 24).

As per NASA report, the giant asteroid is approaching the Earth at a speed of 8 km per second, which is about 28,800 thousand km per hour. The speed at which it is hurtling is so high that anything in its path would be destroyed in the event of a collision.

The Near-Earth Object (NEO) is reported to be around 20 meters wide and will be visible from a distance of 28,70,847,607 km, which is 8 times the total distance between the earth and the moon.

Will the asteroid collide with the earth?

Though scientists have placed the asteroid in the category of potentially dangerous asteroids, it is unlikely to hit the earth. The asteroid is likely to pass through an orbit called Apollo in the intervening night of July 24 and July 25.

Are there any other asteroids that can potentially hit the Earth?

According to the scientists, there are about one million asteroids and 22 asteroids could potentially prove to be dangerous for the earth in the next 100 years.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 8:59 [IST]