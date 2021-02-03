'CBI should tell if Sushant Singh Rajput's death was murder or suicide'

SSR death probe: Assistant director arrested in drug case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 03: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an assistant director, Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the alleged drug angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB officials claimed that Pawar was allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. He was Rajput's friend and was also part of some of the late actor's projects.

The NCB had summoned Pawar earlier, but he had not responded to the summons. He pre-arrest bail was rejected last month. Pawar was earlier questioned by the NCB in September 1 last year.

A search was conducted at his residence in Chembur and some gadgets were recovered and scrutinised. Officials said that some incriminating material was also recovered.