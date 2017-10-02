SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPF and ASI in CISF exam 2017: Important notification, dates

An important notification for SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPF and ASI in CISF exam 2017 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can download their respective question papers along with final answer keys from the website till 5:00 pm on October 24. Related News |SSC had conducted the SI exams for Delhi Police and CAPF as well as ASI exams for CISF 2017 recruitment from July 1 till July 7, 2017. Results for the exam were uploaded on the website on September 6, 2017. Candidates can now download their question papers along with the answer keys from ssc.nic.in. The commission has decided to do the same to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

SSC or Staff Selection Commission conducts various examinations for recruitment at public departments along with combined police forces. The most famous recruitment examinations conducted by the commission include Combined Graduate Level examination, combined higher secondary level examination, Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Engineers and Stenographers Grade C and D. The final answer keys along with question papers are available now on ssc.nic.in.

OneIndia News