SSC MTS 2016 results to be released on Jan 15 on ssc,nic.in

The SSC MTS 2016 results will be released next month. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The date of the result is January 15. The examination was held in a computer-based mode in September and October.

Earlier, the SSC MTS exam was scheduled for April 30, 2017, however a decision to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 was take due to paper leak.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that on a social media page, the question papers of the MTS Examination 2016, with some answers were uploaded after the commencement of the Morning as well as the Evening Sessions of the examination," the Commission said.

The re-examination for paper I took place on September 16 and October 26, 2017. MTS paper is held to select junior staff in central government departments.

The commission released the answer keys last month and invited candidates to raise objections, if any. The last date to fill the representation was November 26 on payment of Rs100 per question/ answer challenge. The results once declared would be available on ssc.nic.in.

OneIndia News