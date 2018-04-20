SSC JE results 2017: Marks announced, check scores on ssc.nic.in

The marks of the SSC JE results 2017 have been announced. The same is available on the official website.

The marks for those candidates who had qualified for in junior engineer (mechanical, civil, electrical, QS and C) have been announced. The commission had previously released results of the exam on Apil 13. Candidates who have qualified will have to appear for paper 2 (descriptive paper). The exam was held between January 22 to 29, 2018, for which as many as 5,69,930 candidates appeared.

The paper 2 will be held on April 29. The admit card for the exam will be released soon on the websites of the concerned regional offices. The commission will also release marks of qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s). The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC JE Results 2017 marks:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule

A PDF will open with marks of candidates

Check marks

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day