SSC JE admit card 2017, check now

The SSC JE admit card 2017 has been released. The admit card is available on the official website.

The recruitment examination will take place from January 22 to January 29, 2018 to fill various posts of civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract engineers. Out of nine regions, the SSC JE admit card has been released of Southern Region (SR), North Western Region (NWR), Central Region (CR), and Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) regions.

SSC JE 2017 exam pattern: There will be two papers- paper 1 will be objective while paper 2 will include conventional type questions.

Paper 1 will be two hours long and will include questions of general intelligence reasoning, general awareness, general engineering (civil and structural/electrical/mechanical). It will be for 200 marks. This will be conducted in two shifts in the morning (10 am to 12 noon) and in the afternoon (2 pm to 4 pm).

Paper 2 will be a written examination and candidates will include questions on general engineering for 300 marks which candidates will have 2 hours to answer. The exam date for paper 2 has not yet been announced. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC JE admit card 2017:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Go to the 'Admit Card' tab

Click on your respective region link

A new page will open where the link for the 'Junior Engineer Paper Admit Card Download' will be displayed

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, registration number and roll number

Submit

Download admit card

Take a printout

OneIndia News