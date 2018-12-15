SSC Hindi translator exam date

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 15: The SSC has announced the exam dates for Hindi translator and steno recruitment. More details are alas available on the official website.

The SSC, which is mandated to make recruitment to Group B -- non Gazetted -- posts and Group C of non-technical posts under central government and its attached and subordinate offices, will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Selection Posts Phase-VI and Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment examinations in January and February next year.

The commission has informed the applicants that the computer-based paper 1 examinations for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 will be held on January 13, 2019.

The examination for Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 will be held on January 16, 17 and 18 for various levels (matriculation, higher secondary and graduation).

The Stenographer Grade C & D examination, 2018 will be held from February 5 to 7, 2019.

"The dates for the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be hosted on the website of the Commission shortly," said a statement from SSC.

The Commission said the examination dates for the General Duty constable, Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and CISF will be announced soon on the official website, ssc.nic.in.