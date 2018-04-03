SSC exam cheating matter: Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests 4 accused

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested three persons in the crackdown against the SSC paper solving gang, which was busted on March 27 in a joint raid by the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh STF.

Police had initially arrested four accused in the case, who used to help candidates cheat in the exams by using remote access software tool such as Team Viewer.

The four arrested are - Anup, Neeraj, Kushal Negi and Dured Ali, police said.

The Crime Branch team had made the arrests after a case was registered in Timarpur police station under section 419, 420 and 120-(b) of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act.

Four other men were arrested last week in connection with the racket and the case was transferred to Crime Branch from the north district police.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

