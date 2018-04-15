SSC CGL tier 2 exam 2017 answer key released, check now

The tentative answer keys for the SSC CGL tier 2 exam 2017 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the website itself. In case any candidate wishes to submit representations, he can do so till April 16, by 6 pm through online mode only. Rs 100 will have to be paid per answer. Any representations sent after the above mentioned date won't be received.

The exam was conducted from February 17 to 22 and the re-exam was then conducted on March 9 in the computer based mode. The paper 1 (quantitative ability) and and paper 2 (English) of the candidates who had appeared at Cyber City, Patna, on February 21, of the CGL tier II examination was re-conducted on March 9 at 10:30 am. The decision was taken due to occurrence of some technical issues in examination conducted on February 21. Lots of candidates faced problems due to the exam being delayed because of incomplete downloading of data. The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL tier 2 answer keys:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Under 'Latest news', click on 'Tentative answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2017'

Enter required details

Submit

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day