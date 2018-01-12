SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017: Revised cutoff for combined graduate level exam results released

The SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017, revised cutoff for combined graduate level exam results have been released.

An official notification read: "It was discovered that due to a technical glitch, a few tentative Answer Keys had not been revised. The Commission, therefore, undertook a comprehensive review. Based on the comprehensive review undertaken by the Commission, there has been a lowering in the cut off marks which has resulted in the revision of the result."

The SSC had released the CGL Examination 2017 answer key at ssc.nic.in on September last year.

The notification released by the SSC read, "The Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier I), 2017 from 05.08.2017 to 24.08.2017 in the Computer Based Mode. The tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in." Students who have appeared for the test can check their result on the official website as the link has been activated by the commission. The commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination, 2017 between August 5 and August 23 across the country. The results are available on ssc.nic.in

How to check SSC CGL 2017 result

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the results section

When two options appear - write-up and results - click on results

In the PDF file, check your name and roll number

To check cut-off marks category wise, click on write-up

Save

Take a printout

