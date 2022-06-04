Not for fashion but for people: Kumaraswamy on son, nephew contesting polls

Srirangapatna Chalo: Sec 144 imposed in Srirangapatna as Hindu groups threaten to hold pooja inside mosque

Bengaluru, Jun 04: ln order to avoid unrest, Section 144 CrPC hs been imposed in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday in wake of 'Srirangapatna Chalo' call given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad' (VHP) for today.

Over 500 police personnel have been deployed, 4 check posts installed. Route march were also taken out in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yathish.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district S. Aswathi noted that setting up of weekly market has been postponed (usually held on Saturday), liquor sale was banned in 5 kms limits of Srirangapatna today. Masjid road closed, people not allowed in masjid today, CCTV cameras were installed, special team was formed to look after suspicious movements.

''Prohibitory orders imposed by the taluk admn & there's no permission for rallies/processions/protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits today. In view of this order we've ensured adequate bandobast in & around the town so that no untoward incident takes place,''Mandya SP informed.

Aswathi who took stock of the situation said,''City is completely peaceful now and it will remain that way in coming days. We've made necessary arrangements. We've deployed our men, spoken to leaders & communicated to them about prohibitory orders in place. If any violation is done, they'll be facing a legal action.'''

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has also directed the Mandya district police to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order om Srirangapatna.

Notably, some activists of Hindu organisations threatened to 'enter' Jamia masjid in the historical town of Srirangapatna in Mandya district, on June 4 and perform puja. The Hindu organisations called on social media to participate in the 'Srirangapatna Chalo' programme.

Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik has extended his support to the 'Srirangapatna Chalo' call. "We urge you to conduct a survey of the masjid on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque," he said. The issue of use of loudspeakers will be taken up in the second phase, he said.

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10:23 [IST]