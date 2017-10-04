Srinagar BSF camp attack: How security forces took down terrorists one by one

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a horrific attack when terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad stormed a BSF camp near the Srinagar international airport. The attack would have been worse had the security forces not spotted the terrorist who was dressed in military fatigues.

There were three terrorists who carried out the attack. All three were killed. Unfortunately an ASI was martyred in the attack. The terrorist who was dressed in military fatigues had infiltrated the base along with other 2 at around 4.10 am on Tuesday. He wanted to blend in with the the security forces and for a while he was even communicating with them in sign language.

The security forces who moved closer to the terrorist immediately identified him. This terrorist took position and trained his guns in the same direction as the security officers were pointing towards. He kept signaling towards the forces. It was confusing at first, an officer in the know of the operations said. However as they went closer towards him, they realised, he was not one of them. The forces immediately engaged with him and the encounter broke out which lasted nearly 5 hours.

After the first terrorist fell to a bullet of a BSF sentry, the other two moved towards the Subordinate Officers' mess and the administrative block. At the mess, the terrorist was shot dead following a gun battle.

The encounter with the final terrorist was a long one. He was holed up in the building. He had to be smoked out of the administrative building. Security forces fired rockets and tear gas shells. When he finally came out, the forces shot him dead after a brief encounter.

