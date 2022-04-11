YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Six run over by train in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amaravati, Apr 11: At least six people were run over by the Konark Express in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night, police said.

    Six run over by train in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh

    They were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem, they said. The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these six people, they said.

    "So far, we have identified six bodies. The Government Railway Police are reaching the accident spot to ascertain if there are more casualties," Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, G R Radhika told PTI over phone.

    Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident. He directed the district authorities to undertake relief operations and ensure that proper medical care is provided to the injured, if any. Further details are awaited. PTI

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X