YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's chopper makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu's Erode

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Jan 25: A helicopter carrying Art of Living's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Wednesday. According to reports, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to bad weather.

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankars chopper makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadus Erode

    The helicopter had landed at 10:40 am and took off again after 50 minutes once the weather cleared.

    Comments

    More SRI SRI RAVI SHANKAR News  

    Read more about:

    sri sri ravi shankar helicopter

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X