Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's chopper makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu's Erode

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 25: A helicopter carrying Art of Living's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Wednesday. According to reports, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was traveling in a helicopter with four others when the chopper made emergency landing due to bad weather.

The helicopter had landed at 10:40 am and took off again after 50 minutes once the weather cleared.