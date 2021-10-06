Sri Lankan human trafficking case: Victims were lured with promise of jobs in Canada

With the Bangladesh link cropping up, is there more to the Hyderabad human trafficking case

New Delhi, Oct 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against seven human traffickers in connection with the Sri Lanka human trafficking case.

The NIA has named Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, Saddam Hussain, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates in its chargesheet. All are residents of Tamil Nadu.

The NIA accused them of being involved in an organised international trafficking racket across the Indian-Sri Lankan maritime boundary. They were luring Sri Lankan nationals on the pretext of immigration to Canada, following which they were confined in different places in the country.

The case was originally registered in Mangaluru against 25 Sri Lankans based on the information that they were staying in lodge without valid documents. During the subsequent raids, 13 more Sri Lankans were apprehended.

The NIA said that 38 Sri Lankans were trafficked to India in four batches between February and March this year. The accused as part of the larger conspiracy with the Sri Lankan accused persons had trafficked and confined the said Sri Lankans at various places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka without any contact with their family members.

They had misguided the family members that the victims were on a ship to Canada. All the trafficked 38 Sri Lankans were promised that they would be sent to Canada and were charged from 3.5 to 10 lakhs in Sri Lankan Rupees. The accused had collected a total of Rs 1.83 crore in Sri Lankan rupees. The NIA also said that the racket was being headed by a Sri Lankan national Easan and his other associates.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 9:21 [IST]