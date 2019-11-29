Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 29: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit, signalling his intent to deepen bilateral ties with India.

He will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen further expanding ties between the two countries.

The meeting will focus on issues including fulfilling aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean region and steps to boost trade and investment ties are likely to figure in the talks.

Soon after his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, India extended an invite to new Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a courtesy call by prime minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Colombo last week as a special envoy of Modi to convey his greetings to Rajapaksa.

India has said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.