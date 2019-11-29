  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit, signalling his intent to deepen bilateral ties with India.

    He will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen further expanding ties between the two countries.

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa being welcomed by Union Minister Gen VK Singh on his arrival for 3-day India visit, in New Delhi
    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa being welcomed by Union Minister Gen VK Singh on his arrival for 3-day India visit, in New Delhi

    The meeting will focus on issues including fulfilling aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean region and steps to boost trade and investment ties are likely to figure in the talks.

    Soon after his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, India extended an invite to new Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a courtesy call by prime minister Narendra Modi.

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Colombo last week as a special envoy of Modi to convey his greetings to Rajapaksa.

    India has said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    gotabaya rajapaksa new delhi bilateral ties narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue