Sri Lanka crisis: Cops warn not to take law into hands, reviews video footage for making arrests

India

oi-Prakash KL

Colombo, Apr 5: Sri Lankan cops have warned protesters of taking strict action against those breaking laws and urged agitators not to take the law into their own hands.

After arresting several protesters for violence on Monday night, the cops said that they are going to have a scientific approach while dealing with the law breakers. "There were reports of protests and demonstrations in various parts of Sri Lanka yesterday, some of which involved arson, incursions and other acts of violence. Arrests have been made of the perpetrators, some of whom have been identified on video evidence and will be arrested in the near future," Sri Lanka Police said in a statement.

They say that strict action will be taken against those involved in violence during the protests. "Violent means to arrest protesters, using scientific, technical, and video evidence. Accordingly, all are requested not to engage in violent or violent acts," the police said. The Sri Lankan police said they have not banned protests, but said protestors should act in a peaceful manner.

On April 4, protesters in large numbers marched towards the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some sections among them turned violent as they broke the barricades put up to stop the protesters from running toward President and Prime Minister's houses.

On the other hand, the shortage of essential medicines has forced the government to declare an emergency health situation in the country. It was announced after an emergency general committee meeting of the country's Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) to discuss the imposition of the emergency law and the severe drug shortage, the Daily Mirror reported.

The island nation is facing an unprecedented economic crisis. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance, ANI reports.

Also, Sri Lanka is facing at least 13-hour daily power cuts and the currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 11:29 [IST]