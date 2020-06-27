  • search
    Spot the difference on the India-China border, Chidambaram tweets with a map

    New Delhi, June 27: Former union minister and senior Congress leader on Saturday used a satellite image to question the government on the India-China stand-off at the Galwan Valley.

    Spot the difference on the India-China border, Chidambaram tweets with a map
    Senior congress leader P Chidambaram

    Spot the difference between May 22 and June 22 2020 on the India-China border, Chidambaram said in a tweet.

    He further went to question BJP president, J P Nadda, who had on Friday alleged that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund donated money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation when the UPA was in power.

    India warns China that attempts to alter status quo will have 'ripples, repercussions'

    One family's hunger for wealth" hurt the nation, and also accused the Congress of committing a "brazen fraud" by diverting public money into a "family-run foundation, Nadda had said on the foundation that is chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    "Mr Nadda, come to terms with reality, don't live in the past that is distorted by your half-truths. Please answer our questions on Chinese intrusion into Indian territory," Chidambaram said.

    "Suppose RGF returns the Rs 20 lakh, will PM Modi assure the country that China will vacate its transgression and restore status quo ante," Chidambaram also tweeted. "BJP President Mr Nadda specialises in speaking half-truths. My colleague Mr Randeep Surjewala exposed his half truths yesterday," he also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
