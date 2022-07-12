YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight delayed as nose wheel malfunctions

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 12: SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight was delayed on Monday after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel malfunctioned, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said.

    Monday's incident is at least the ninth incident of technical malfunction in a SpiceJet aircraft in 24 days.

    SpiceJets Dubai-Madurai flight delayed as nose wheel malfunctions

    On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19. The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

    On Monday, the Boeing B737 Max aircraft with registration number VT-SZK operated the Mangaluru-Dubai flight, DGCA officials noted. After the aircraft landed, an engineer did a walk around inspection and found the nose wheel strut was compressed more than usual, they said.

    Case against SpiceJet chief 'bogus’ says airline Case against SpiceJet chief 'bogus’ says airline

    The engineer therefore decided to ground the aircraft, the officials noted. The airline sent another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai to operate the return Dubai-Madurai flight, they stated. Asked about the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On July 11, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last minute technical issue.

    Alternate aircraft was arranged immediately which brought passengers back to India." "Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight," the spokesperson added.

    Comments

    More SPICEJET News  

    Read more about:

    spicejet flight delayed civil aviation

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X