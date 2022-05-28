YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SpiceJet pilot sees windshield crack mid-air, takes flight back to Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 28: A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson said.

    The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

    The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added.

    Comments

    More SPICEJET News  

    Read more about:

    spicejet

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 23:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion