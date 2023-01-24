SpiceJet passenger arrested for 'misbehaving' with female cabin crew

YouTube
    SpiceJet passenger arrested: He has been booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) police station.

    New Delhi, Jan 24: Police have arrested a flyer accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday. The complaint was lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's security officer, on behalf of the cabin crew member, they said.

    SpiceJet passenger arrested for misbehaving with cabin crew
    Screengrab from viral video

    A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm (on Monday) about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The call was made by Srivastava, SpiceJet's security officer, a senior police officer said.

    The passenger has been identified as Absar Alam, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. He was travelling to Hyderabad with his family.

    During take-off, Alam allegedly misbehaved with a woman member of the crew. He was offloaded thereafter and taken to the police station by the SpiceJet security and the PCR staff, the police said.

    The accused was booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at IGIA (Indira Gandhi International Airport) police station and arrested.

    Sources on Monday said an unruly male passenger was offloaded from a SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport after he allegedly touched a female cabin crew in an inappropriate manner.

    Following the incident, which happened during boarding a wet-leased Corendon aircraft, the airline said it offloaded the unruly passenger and another person who was accompanying him. The sources said that during the boarding, the male passenger allegedly behaved in an unruly manner and inappropriately touched the female cabin crew member. Following a written complaint from the crew member, the passenger concerned was offloaded and handed over to the IGIA police station for further action, they added.

    X