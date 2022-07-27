SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks

New Delhi, July 27: SpiceJet has been ordered to fly only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks by the aviation regulator after a series of snags.

"In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved... for a period of eight weeks," the DGCA order said.

"Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent" would be subject to the airline "demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity", said the order.

Earlier, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

DGCA said SpiceJet is taking measures to arrest trend of incidents but the airline needs to sustain efforts to offer safe and reliable air service.

In its show-cause notice to SpiceJet, the DGCA said the airline has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

