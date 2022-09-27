One killed, several injured as communal clash breaks out in UP

MP assembly polls: Over 15,000 jawans to be deployed in Indore

Specially trained dog to protect cheetahs from poachers

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Sep 27: A five-month-old German Shepherd 'Ilu' will soon be deployed in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to protect the recently released Namibian cheetahs from poachers.

A specially trained dog squad is under training at Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's (ITBP) National Training Centre to protect the wildlife at various national parks of the country.

Ilu is a 5-month-old Ilu is being trained by specialists. After the completion of the basic training for three months, the dog will be deployed at Kuno park, with a huge task to protect the Cheetahs.

During the training, the dogs will be trained to detect tiger and leopard skins, bones, elephant tusks and other body parts, bear bile, Red Sanders, and several other illegal wildlife products.

"Dogs develop an unbreakable bond with their handlers that makes them excellent in their job," Sanjeev Sharma, handler of Ilu, told ANI.

Fact Check: No a Cheetah did not attack this cyclist near the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road

Sharma further said that Illu is like a child to him. She was just two months old when he picked her here for training.

As per the norms, dogs stay with the same handler from day one till their day of retirement.

"Ilu is not supposed to protect cheetahs because they can protect themselves, she will be deployed on the periphery of the national park along with forest guards to protect cheetahs and other animals from poachers," said Sanjeev.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 18:04 [IST]