YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Specially trained dog to protect cheetahs from poachers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Sep 27: A five-month-old German Shepherd 'Ilu' will soon be deployed in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to protect the recently released Namibian cheetahs from poachers.

    A specially trained dog squad is under training at Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's (ITBP) National Training Centre to protect the wildlife at various national parks of the country.

    Super Sniffer dog squad to protect Namibian cheetahs from poachers at Kuno
    'Super Sniffer' dog squad to protect Namibian cheetahs from poachers at Kuno. Image courtesy: ANI

    Ilu is a 5-month-old Ilu is being trained by specialists. After the completion of the basic training for three months, the dog will be deployed at Kuno park, with a huge task to protect the Cheetahs.

    During the training, the dogs will be trained to detect tiger and leopard skins, bones, elephant tusks and other body parts, bear bile, Red Sanders, and several other illegal wildlife products.

    "Dogs develop an unbreakable bond with their handlers that makes them excellent in their job," Sanjeev Sharma, handler of Ilu, told ANI.

    Fact Check: No a Cheetah did not attack this cyclist near the Rishikesh-Dehradun RoadFact Check: No a Cheetah did not attack this cyclist near the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road

    Sharma further said that Illu is like a child to him. She was just two months old when he picked her here for training.

    As per the norms, dogs stay with the same handler from day one till their day of retirement.

    "Ilu is not supposed to protect cheetahs because they can protect themselves, she will be deployed on the periphery of the national park along with forest guards to protect cheetahs and other animals from poachers," said Sanjeev.

    Comments

    More PROTECT News  

    Read more about:

    deployed protect poachers cheetah

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X